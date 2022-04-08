Bonnyville RCMP received multiple calls of an intoxicated driver driving dangerously on April 3rd.

The car was reported to have almost hit multiple people.

The vehicle tried to flee the police but was located in Kehewin a short time after first coming in contact with officials. After a search, a loaded firearm was found inside.

A 33-year-old female from Saddle Lake was arrested and charged with 15 different Criminal Code Charges including:

Flight from a Police Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle

Drive while Impaired

Possession of Meth

Possession of Stolen Property

5 Offences relating to the loaded firearm

4 Failing to Comply with a Release Order

one count of Failing to Comply with Probation.

She was brought before a Justice of the Peace who Remanded her until her first court appearance on April 19th.