The Community Events Programmer for Cold Lake Cindy Wasyluk is pumped to be putting on this year’s annual Fishing Derby.

“I think it was such a great success last year that it is wonderful to bring it back to town again. Really it is such a great thing for our community. Not only do we have some of the best freshwater fishing in Canada to offer but also a great local business.”

The event has already sold around 60% of all tickets available. The Derby added 50 more tickets this year bringing the total number of possible anglers up to 300.

Wasyluk says this is a good sign for Cold Lake and hopes events like these can fuel the local economy.

“It’s so nice and exciting to see people happy and excited to be doing things. People are looking for anything to do and socialize again. They have been starving for that in the last couple of years.”

She says not only are events a great way to increase mental health but also are a great way to show off what the Lakeland has to offer.

“We see people come from all over to attend these events including the U.S.A and it makes them want to return.”

All participants in the derby will receive a welcome package filled with local goodies from the surrounding businesses.

For more information about the rules and registration click here.