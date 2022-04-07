The Bonnyville Pontiacs and Rick Swan have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.

Swan has spent 10 seasons with the Pontiacs and nine as the Head Coach and General Manager. During Swan’s time with the Pontiacs he built a culture of excellence and a strong organization based on respect, integrity, and community service.

Swan is exciting as the winningest coach in Bonnyville Pontiacs franchise history.

The team is currently reviewing candidates for the vacant position and is expecting to announce a new hockey operations team in the very near future.

No other changes to the hockey operations staff have been made. In the interim, Neil Langridge and Chad Nelson will handle all business/hockey operations.

The Pontiacs would like to thank Rick Swan for his outstanding dedication to their program over the last 10 years and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.