The M.D. is proceeding with staggered campground reservations online at www.letscamp.ca and by phone today.
Previously the M.D. of Bonnyville Campground Reservations was put on hold but now has been opened back up.
In a news release, The M.D. says this is great news for campers across The Lakeland.
“We are starting with a blank slate, with the exception of reservations that had been fully paid for and confirmed by email.”
The rollout schedule is:
Thursday, April 7 at noon
- Chickenhill Lake M.D. Park – 780-573-8941
- French Bay M.D. Park — 780-573-7828
- Minnie Lake M.D. Parks – 780-573-6666
- Moose Lake – Pelican Point M.D. Park – 780-573-8828
- *Moose Lake – Vezeau Beach M.D. Park – 780-826-6337
- Muriel Lake M.D. Park – 780-826-4140
Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m.
- Cold Lake M.D. Park – 780-639-4121
- Crane Lake M.D. Parks – 780-573-6443
- Ethel Lake M.D. Park – 780-573-9569
Any reservations at Wolf Lake will continue as usual with phone only at 780-826-0556.