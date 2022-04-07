The M.D. is proceeding with staggered campground reservations online at www.letscamp.ca and by phone today.

Previously the M.D. of Bonnyville Campground Reservations was put on hold but now has been opened back up.

In a news release, The M.D. says this is great news for campers across The Lakeland.

“We are starting with a blank slate, with the exception of reservations that had been fully paid for and confirmed by email.”

The rollout schedule is:

Thursday, April 7 at noon

Chickenhill Lake M.D. Park – 780-573-8941

French Bay M.D. Park — 780-573-7828

Minnie Lake M.D. Parks – 780-573-6666

Moose Lake – Pelican Point M.D. Park – 780-573-8828

*Moose Lake – Vezeau Beach M.D. Park – 780-826-6337

Muriel Lake M.D. Park – 780-826-4140

Friday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

Cold Lake M.D. Park – 780-639-4121

Crane Lake M.D. Parks – 780-573-6443

Ethel Lake M.D. Park – 780-573-9569

Any reservations at Wolf Lake will continue as usual with phone only at 780-826-0556.