Trees and bushes are being cleared to begin a new Public Works Operations Centre in the area of land down 69 Avenue.

Residents may have noticed some smoke in the area as controlled burns are being used to clear the underbrush.

Mayor of Cold Lake Craig Copeland says this new Operation Centre has been in the works for a few years.

“This year we’re finally going to see clearing and construction begin. The Operations Centre will be able to house everything in one place, including the Cold Lake Transit buses,” said Copeland. “We’ve had to build extensions on the current Public Works facility to try and fit everyone in, and there’s just not enough space anymore.”

The Operations Centre will be more centralized in Cold Lake which means the time taken to dispatch equipment will be shortened across the city.

Things inside the new building include an administration building, along with fleet maintenance and transit storage bays. The facility will also provide working bays for various departments including Roads, Utilities, Parks and Building Maintenance.

The building will also come with a stormwater management facility to manage the water runoff.