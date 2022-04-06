On April 5th Cold Lake RCMP received a report of a robbery between the area of 55 Street and 48 Avenue.

While walking on 48 Avenue between the hours of 12:10 and 12:30 p.m. the victim was stopped by an unknown male demanding money. The victim declined and was physically assaulted by the unknown male.

The suspect is described as:

Medium complexion

Approximately 5’10”

A slim or lean build

Wearing dark boots or shoes, dark pants [thicker than jeans, but not snow pants], dark heavy coat, black toque, sunglasses.

Was wobbling on feet, slurring words

Cold Lake RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has video footage to identify the suspect to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.