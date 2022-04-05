Any M.D. of Bonnyville Campground Reservations will be put on hold for the time being.

The M.D. made a statement on their website saying “We are pushing reset and shutting down both phone and online reservations for all M.D.-owned campgrounds.”

A note was made for Wolf Lake as the only exception.

“Unfortunately, bookings are not possible by phone or online at this time.”

This means all reservations and voicemails for reservations will be cleared and the M.D. will start with a blank slate next week. More details about the availability will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

The M.D. give their apologies for any frustration or inconvenience this has caused.

For more information regarding the municipal campground click here.