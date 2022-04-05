The next phase of construction begins at Kinosoo Beach continuing the implementation of the council’s vision for the area.

Phase 3 includes the installation of shade structures, the construction of a promenade, landscaping, and irrigation, as well as additional lighting and seating.

Mayor Craig Copeland says this project will likely take a fourth phase to complete the vision outlined in the Kinosoo Beach Master Plan.

“The beach has always been a major focal point of the community’s summer activities and has come such a long way since we’ve adopted the master plan. This phase will see a great improvement moving east from where we left off, and should create much more functional space in areas of the beach that are probably being underutilized right now.”

The first two phases brought new facilities and amenities but the third phase is focusing on maximizing the use of space and ensuring the area looks nice.

The landscaping work being done includes the creation of grass mounds for better views of the stage for performances.

The Shade structures being built will provide comfortable space for more beachgoers while a new retaining wall and promenade will provide easier access to the beach while also updating the aesthetics.

The project is planned for completion in time for the Canada Day celebrations.

The Kinosoo Beach Master Plan was adopted in 2014 with the construction beginning the very next year.

“We don’t want to create plans that will sit on a shelf and collect dust – we plan so that we can improve the community effectively and efficiently,” Copeland said. “It’s extremely encouraging to see that this plan was implemented so quickly, that council’s ambitious vision for the beach is truly taking shape, and that staff have been recognized for the work they do to make it all happen.”

More information about this project, as well as other capital projects planned for 2022, can be found on the City’s website at www.coldlake.com/projects.