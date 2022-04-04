A Vegreville house fire on April 2 has claimed one life and sent two other occupants to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vegreville RCMP received a report of a house fire on 49 avenue in Vegreville. When officials arrived they located two house occupants outside the residence. Emergency crews were able to extinguish the blaze but found one person inside.

The two surviving occupants were transported by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The residence is currently being held while fire investigators work with the RCMP, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death and fire.