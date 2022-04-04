Christian Ruston has been arrested on April 3 by Bonnyville, Vermillion, and Kitscotty RCMP detachments for his involvement in the Break and Enter to the MPI oilfield services site.

The break-in took place on February 10 when several individuals drove a truck through a fence and proceeded to steal multiple vehicles and tools.

Bonnyville RCMP has charged Christian Ruston of Vermillion with:

Theft of motor vehicle

Break and Enter to business

Flight from police officer

Ruston was remanded into custody with his next court date set for April 5, 2022 at Bonnyville Provincial Court.

Ruston is the 3rd individual arrested and charged in association with this break and enter and RCMP is not seeking any further suspects.