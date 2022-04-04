Alberta Relief for Shortfalls for Transit Operators program is giving funds to The City of Cold Lake to assist in running the Cold Lake Transit system.

Through the provincially run program, $123,632.95 will be granted to Cold Lake Transit’s operating costs. The funding’s goal is to ensure the municipalities have additional resources to address any operational challenges due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Mayor Craig Copeland says this funding will be a huge boost to Cold Lake Transit’s budget.

“We know a lot of people in our community rely on it, so we did our best to keep things moving throughout the pandemic.”

Recently, Cold Lake Transit moved to an accelerated schedule where there are faster times between stops and no need to switch buses when heading to the mall.

For more information about Cold Lake transit click here