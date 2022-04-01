The Bonnyville Legion 183 was broken into last weekend with the thief gaining access to the safe and taking a total of $4,500.

Media Relations Officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says the investigation revealed the suspect broke through the steel kitchen door with a crowbar.

“RCMP is persisting with the investigation but no suspects have been named.”

In a Facebook post, the Legion responded saying that this event will not break their spirit.

“We are the Legion, we represent the men & women who fought & died for your freedom. You never stole from us, you stole from your community.”

Legion President Jamie Beaupre says the total content taken from the Legion comes out to $4,500. Beaupre describes how he thinks the events happened.

“They came into the kitchen door and they must have known the cameras were there. They must have crawled to the bar and then they moved that camera slowly up and then they processed to the safe.”

The Legion was previously broken into two years ago with the thief taking a couple of thousand dollars.

Beaupre says this will not impact The Legion as they were up and running for The Jam later that day.