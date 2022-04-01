Compressor Station south of Lac La Biche on Highway 36 has been broken into with several items being taken and Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate the intruders.

Officials learned that two male suspects entered the gated yard at approximately 3:00 a.m. on March 30, 2022. Damage was sustained to the door and the outdoor cameras.

The items stolen include a Canon PixmaTR4520 printer, an Ingersoll Rand Air Compressor, and Solar Panels.

Description of suspect 1;

6’3 – 6”5, slim build

Grey hoodie

Blue jeans

Description of suspect 2;

6’1” – 6’3” medium – heavy build

Black hoodie, camouflage vest

Blue jeans with rips.

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.