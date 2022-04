(Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP)

Cold Lake officials are asking for public assistance to locate 32-year-old Reva Crookedneck of Cold Lake.

Crookedneck was reported missing on March 27.

Reva Crookedneck is being described as:

6’3” tall

Approximately 229 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium complexion

Black jacket

Black pants

Anyone with information on Reva Crookedneck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.