Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a call on February 25, 2022 that a break-in and theft had occurred overnight at a Lac La Biche, church.

Officials learned that sometime between February 24, 2:00 p.m., and February 25 at 10:30 a.m. a suspect broke into the front door of the church and gained access to a supply closet where wine was stored.

The suspect also took the church’s sound system which included speakers, and receivers.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.