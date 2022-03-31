The MD of Bonnyville is blown away by the response from the donations received to help Ukraine.

Barry Kalinski reeve of the MD of Bonnyville says this will impact a lot of people’s lives.

“The people in the MD stepped up and the staff here had a really good turnout. They almost filled up a whole trailer.”

The trailer was nearly full after the Public Safety department collected and loaded the goods from all five drop-off points. The total weight delivered was 2,290 lbs.

The donations from the MD will go together with all other efforts across Alberta to help in any way possible.

Kalinski said this generosity is what The Lakeland is all about.

“There was this young girl who came in the morning. She had been doing bottle drives and you name it she did it and raised $700. She then went down to our local stores and bought supplies for $700 and delivered it with her mother, it was pretty impressive.”

The M.D. of Bonnyville would like to thank everyone who donated to help make a difference in the lives of Ukrainians.