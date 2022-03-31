During the latest Northern Lights Public School Board Meeting the changes to the division’s Three-Year Capital Plan was looked at.

During previous meetings, the division’s priorities on the Three-Year Capital Plan were a replacement school for Vera M. Welsh Elementary in Lac La Biche, a modernization at Ecole Plamondon School, a replacement school for Caslan School that would be built on Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement, and a modernization of North Star Elementary in Cold Lake.

The Board has decided to change the North Star project from modernization to a replacement school and has moved it up on the list to the #2 priority.

A replacement for Vera M. Welsh Elementary remains the division’s top priority with the school for Buffalo Lake falling to #3 priority and finally, the modernization of Ecole Plamondon falls to #4 priority.

Trustees asked if some of the work being planned to do with the Ecole Plamondon modernization could be done with Capital Maintenance and Renewal funding.

Paula Elock, Secretary-Treasurer, noted that parts of the project had already been completed by the division. Parts of the division are considering including some of the remaining parts of the modernizations in its CMR plans. However, a major component of that project is a home economics lab which would exceed the project limits for that funding.

The new Capital Plan will be posted once the submission to Alberta Education has been finalized.