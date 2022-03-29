Bonnyville Library is starting a new story-time-type program this Saturday.

‘Saturday Fam Jam’ is a free drop-in program taking place on April 2 at 11:15 am where family and kids are encouraged to have fun reading. Library Programmer Kat Eliason says this will be fun for the whole family. “We will sing some ridiculous songs or do some ridiculous rhymes and we will read some book together.” Eliason says there will also be a little scavenger hunt during the event. The program is scheduled to last anywhere between 45 min to 1 hour long.

The theme this week is Indigenous authors so all the books read will be written by Indigenous creators. Eliason says they are focusing specifically on North American Indigenous authors for the books being shared.

The library says they have gotten many requests for Saturday programming at the library as many families work during the week when events are normally held.

The Bonnyville Library says this is their way of hosting more weekend-orientated events.

Another event has already been scheduled for June 18 with the theme of Pajama Party