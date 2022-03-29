With the recent snowfall and icy road conditions, there has been a couple of bus cancelations in the Lakeland region.

Northern Lights Public Schools have all Ardmore, Bonnyville, and Iron River buses canceled. Schools will remain open and classes will proceed as normal. Programming may be modified if large numbers of students are absent.

Conseil scolaire Centre-est has also cancled buses for Bonnyville.

Currently, St. Paul Education Regional Division and Lakeland Catholic School Division are fully operational.