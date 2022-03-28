Michael James PALMATEER was reported missing and was last seen at a residence along Highway 897 outside Frog Lake on March 23, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m.

The Elk Point RCMP’s efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Michael James PALMATEER is described as the following:

Fair complexion

Bald

Hazel eyes

6’ 1”

Approximately 178 lbs

Tattoos on both arms

Tattoo over his heart

Inch long scar on his forehead

Michael James PALMATEER was last seen wearing:

Black jacket

Black hat

Blue Jeans

Steel toe work boots

Possibly has a backpack with him

RCMP is asking anyone who has been in contact with Michael James PALMATEER or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964.