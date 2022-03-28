Michael James PALMATEER was reported missing and was last seen at a residence along Highway 897 outside Frog Lake on March 23, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m.
The Elk Point RCMP’s efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his wellbeing.
Michael James PALMATEER is described as the following:
- Fair complexion
- Bald
- Hazel eyes
- 6’ 1”
- Approximately 178 lbs
- Tattoos on both arms
- Tattoo over his heart
- Inch long scar on his forehead
Michael James PALMATEER was last seen wearing:
- Black jacket
- Black hat
- Blue Jeans
- Steel toe work boots
- Possibly has a backpack with him
RCMP is asking anyone who has been in contact with Michael James PALMATEER or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964.