Michael James PALMATEER was reported missing and was last seen at a residence along Highway 897 outside Frog Lake on March 23, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m.

The Elk Point RCMP’s efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Michael James PALMATEER is described as the following:

  • Fair complexion
  • Bald
  • Hazel eyes
  • 6’ 1”
  • Approximately 178 lbs
  • Tattoos on both arms
  • Tattoo over his heart
  • Inch long scar on his forehead

(Photo supplied by Corporal Joshua H. Argue for Alberta RCMP)

Michael James PALMATEER was last seen wearing:

  • Black jacket
  • Black hat
  • Blue Jeans
  • Steel toe work boots
  • Possibly has a backpack with him

RCMP is asking anyone who has been in contact with Michael James PALMATEER or has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964.