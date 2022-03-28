The public will once again be able to attend Council Meetings in person as Council has now passed a motion to reopen council meetings to residents and those wishing to make delegations to Council.

The choice to close down Council Meetings to the public was made during the September 14 meeting to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

With the province moving into step two of the plan to remove COVID-19 restrictions Council was presented with the option to welcome residents back to their meetings and voted to do so.

The April 12th Regular Council Meeting will be the first meeting to see this choice put into action.

Regular Council Meetings will continue to be available to watch on the Town’s Youtube channel for two weeks after the Council Meeting date.