UPDATE: James Jordan Lee Moores has been found.

The RCMP would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking for assistance in locating 28-year-old James Moores who has been reported missing.

The missing person report was made to RCMP on March 25th.

RCMP says there is a concern for his safety and well-being and police would like to speak with James.

James was last seen on March 24, 2022, around 1:00 p.m., in the area of Pine Lane in Lac La Biche County.

James Jordan Lee Moores can be described as the following:

6’4” tall

200 lbs

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

James was last seen wearing a brown and beige top, jeans, black shoes, and had a small backpack.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jamie, please contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.