Tristen Doyle has signed a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club.

The Hurricanes made the announcement yesterday.

Doyle, the 2006-born defenseman was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round (17th overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft in December.

The product of Bonnyville has appeared in 33 games with a total of 42 points along with 39 penalty minutes. The accumulated points ranked him fifth in team scoring for the Xtreme while leading all rearguards in goals and points.

Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt said this is a big day for our organization.

“We are thrilled to be able to get Tristen signed and add him to our 2006-born group with Miguel Marques and Trae Wilke.”

Doyle finished second among defensemen in points and goals in the entire CSSHL U18 league finishing first among 2006-born blueliners.

“We are really proud of how our leadership group has taken their young teammates in and embraced them and to help push them to be better and how they continually show what it is to be Hurricanes,” added Anholt. “We are excited to add Tristen along with Marques, Ethan Chadwick, and Brady Smith to our group.”

Doyle will be joining the Hurricanes for the remainder of the season and is expected to make his WHL debut this weekend.