MD Council has approved a bylaw establishing 23 new speed zones in the Municipal District of Bonnyville.

These changes come in after an in-depth review by the M.D.’s Public

Safety Department.

The new changes are based on many different factors including road condition, traffic, and location.

The new speed zones are as follows:

Sunset View Subdivision – Maximum 30 km/h

Minnie Lake Subdivision – Maximum 30 km/h

Beaumieux Resort Subdivision – Maximum 30 km/h

Crane Lake Subdivision – Maximum 30 km/h

Esso Resources-lnsitu Surface Plant Area-Northwest of Cold Lake – Maximum speeds as indicated: East Access Road – All that portion of the East Access Road beginning from its intersection with Riverhurst Road – Maximum 70 km/h; East Access Road – All that portion of the East Access Road beginning from its intersection with the P&L Field Production Pad Road – Maximum 50 km/h; East Access Road – All that portion of the East Access Road beginning from a point 300 metres west of its intersection with the H Pad Road – Maximum 70 km/h; West Access Road – Beginning from a point 700 metres north of the South boundary of Section 1, Township 65, Range 4, to the North boundary of Section 12, Township 65, Range 4 – Maximum 60 km/h

Local Road – La Corey North – Maximum speeds as indicated below: North of Highway 55 on the LaCorey Resource Road for the first 400 metres – Maximum 40 km/h; Next 400 metres following the above-described section – Maximum 70 km/h; Remaining portion of the road, with appropriate reductions, until reaching the South Gate of the Air Weapons Range – Maximum 100 km/h

Beaverdam Road – Maximum 50 km/h

Local Road East of Ethel Lake – Maximum 50 km/h

Range Road 485 between Township 630 and Hwy. 660 – Maximum 90 km/h

Rge. Rd. 485A between Twp. Rd. 632 and Hwy. 55 – Maximum 90 km/h

Rge. Rd. 475 between Twp. Rd. 620 and Hwy. 660 – Maximum 90 km/h

Rge. Rd. 473 between Twp. Rd. 642 and Hwy. 55 – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 642 from Rge. Rd. 476 as turns into Rge. Rd. 475 to Wolf Lake access – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 650 from Hwy. 897 and 200 metres west of Rge. Rd. 422 – Maximum 90 km/h

Rge. Rd. 442 between Hwy. 659 and Twp. Rd. 602A – Maximum 90 km/h

Rge. Rd. 460 (Gurneyville Road) between the Town of Bonnyville and Twp. Rd. 600 – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 630 from Hwy. 897 and 200 metres west of Rge. Rd. 422 – Maximum 90 km/h

Rge. Rd. 472 between Twp. Rd. 600 and Kehewin Creek – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 622 between Rge. Rd. 470 and Hwy. 41 – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 624 between Rge. Rd. 4100 and Hwy. 881 – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 630 between Hwy. 881 and Rge. Rd. 485 – Maximum 90 km/h

Twp. Rd. 604 (Pike Road) from 500 metres east of Rge. Rd. 465 until Summer Village of Bonnyville Beach – Maximum 50 km/h

Rge. Rd. 420A between Twp. Rd. 624 and one km north of Twp. Rd. 624 – Maximum 60 km/h.

Staff are installing signs with the new speed limits. The signs will be posted by the end of March.