The Frog Lake Education Authority is excited to announce a grand opening planned for their new school.

The school opened in September of 2021 but because of Covid-19 cases, there was no chance to celebrate. Glenda Bristow Director of Education for the Frog Lake Education Authority says this is overdue.

“We were holding off and holding off but now that the restrictions are lifting off and that covid cases are not as severe we are now celebrating.”

The school teaches kids from grades 7 to 12 with 173 students currently attending.

The grand opening is not only celebrating the new school but also the new Frog Lake Library. Bristow says this is the first provincially funded library within a First Nation community.

“We are excited, we have an amazing staff that we hired and they are very self-motivated.”

Bristow says the library is movable so it gives the school the freedom to place it where it will be best suited for the time.

The school has been named Tustukeeskaws after the chief who signed Treaty 6 in 1876 for this area.

The grand opening will take place on April 5 at 10:00 a.m. for both the school and the library.