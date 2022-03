Cold Lake RCMP is asking for public assistance to locate 38-year-old Chad Mckinnon of Cold Lake, Alberta. He was reported missing on Mar 17, 2022.

Chad Mckinnon is described as:

5’9” tall

Approximately 174 lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Light complexion

If you have any information on Chad Mckinnon’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.