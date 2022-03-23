Cold Lake RCMP are apologizing to the Wells family after they provided inaccurate information about the tragic collision.

On August 23, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment received a report of a collision between a car and a lawnmower on Bates Lake Road in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement.

The female driver of the lawnmower, a 49-year-old from Elizabeth Metis Settlement was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult female driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Early on in the investigation, responding officers believed and reported the vehicles were traveling in the opposite direction resulting in a head-on collision. As a result of the report released by the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, it was later determined that this was NOT the case and the vehicles were in fact traveling in the same direction. The operator of the lawnmower was determined to be traveling westbound on the shoulder of the westbound lane when she was struck from behind.

As a result of the collision, an individual was charged and convicted of offenses contrary to the Traffic Safety Act.

The Cold Lake RCMP would like to apologize to the family and friends of the deceased as well as the community of Elizabeth Metis Settlement who were impacted by the release of inaccurate information.