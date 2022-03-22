4 Wing Cold Lake saw members evacuate from their offices on February 24 after a suspicious package was found.

Incidentally, this all took place the same day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Military police were sent in to investigate and later deemed the package to be safe so everyone was let back into the building later that day.

Capt. Rachel Brosseau talked with Country 99 saying it was not classified as a bomb threat.

“There were procedures set in place for an event like this.”

Capt. Brosseau says the professionalism of the military police and everyone involved helped secure the situation.

“Everything turned out okay and we were able to go through some of our emergency protocols.” She continued saying the operations of the base were not impacted by the evacuation. “Normal flying operations or NORAD was not impacted at all.”