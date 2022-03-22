The M.D. of Bonnyville is collecting donations of needed supplies for Ukrainians fleeing their country.

The donations will go to United For Ukraine which is an organization assisting Ukrainians leaving due to the current conflict with Russia.

The donation deadline is Wednesday, March 23 at noon. The short donation timeline is necessary to make a supply flight to Poland where non-government organizations (NGOs) will distribute the donations to people in need. M.D. Peace Officers will deliver donations to the main collection site in Edmonton Wednesday evening.

The M.D. has established five drop-off points at the following locations:

M.D. Main Office, 4905-50 Ave. Bonnyville, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cold Lake South Fire Hall, 5207-55 St. Cold Lake, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ardmore School, 4801-48 St. Ardmore, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iron River School, Highway 55 Iron River, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Glendon School, 5016-54 St. Glendon, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off right now.

Over two million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Poland since the conflict began, and need the following supplies:

First Aid supplies

pain medications

baby and adult diapers

feminine hygiene products

deodorants

oral hygiene products

outdoor survival equipment

new socks and underwear

walking canes

walkers and crutches

Please note — the donation center can only accept the above items.

The province-wide collection is being organized by former premier Ed Stelmach and former MLA Thomas Lukaszuk, with the help of the Canadian Polish Historical Society. Polish Airlines (LOT) has donated the use of a plane, while Shell Canada has donated the jet fuel needed to make the flight.