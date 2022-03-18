The Bonnyville RCMP was involved in 123 investigations between March 11-18.

Traffic Safety Act

RCMP Traffic Services conducted multiple patrols across the Bonnyville RCMP jurisdiction on March 11. Multiple motorists were observed breaching the Traffic Safety Act and were given numerous violation tickets.

Some violation tickets handed out included:

Speeding

Failing to Wear Seatbelt

Driving while Suspended

Unsafe Lane Change

Drive Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Driving without a Driver’s Licence

Driving with Tinted Windows

These violations carry different fine values and demerit points.

Meth Investigation

March 12 saw Bonnyville RCMP get called to a store in Kehewin for an investigation for possible possession of Crystal Meth. A 34-year-old female from Kehewin was found to have the illegal substance and was arrested. She will appear in court on April 19.

Curfew Violation

On March 14th members of the Bonnyville RCMP went to a residence in Kehewin to see if an individual on Curfew was at home but found the residence empty.

Members tracked him down and made the arrest. He is set to appear in court on April 5.