Alyssa Bucyk has been announced as the Division’s nominee for the Edwin Parr Award for outstanding first-year teachers.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated. It’s all very surreal and exciting” said Ms. Bucyk. “I love our team here at HEB, we have such a great community and work really well together. I am so supported by our admin team, and all the other teachers. This is the kind of teaching environment that you dream of, and it’s a very positive experience.”

Ms. Bucyk teaches Music at H.E. Bourgoin School and joined Northern Lights in January, 2021 after graduating from the University of Alberta with a dual degree in Kinesiology and Education.

The Board of Trustees would also like to congratulate the following people who were also put forward as Edwin Parr Award by their schools.

Shaelynn Beach from Nelson Heights School

Siobhan Stromquist from Ecole Plamondon School

Each school board in Alberta is eligible to nominate one outstanding first-year teacher for the Alberta School Boards’ Association’s Edwin Parr Award. A winner is selected from each Zone (NLPS is part of Zone 2/3 which selects two winners), and all six zone winners are recognized at the ASBA’s Fall General Meeting in November.