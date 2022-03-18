Alyssa Bucyk has been announced as the Division’s nominee for the Edwin Parr Award for outstanding first-year teachers.
“It’s such an honour to be nominated. It’s all very surreal and exciting” said Ms. Bucyk. “I love our team here at HEB, we have such a great community and work really well together. I am so supported by our admin team, and all the other teachers. This is the kind of teaching environment that you dream of, and it’s a very positive experience.”
Ms. Bucyk teaches Music at H.E. Bourgoin School and joined Northern Lights in January, 2021 after graduating from the University of Alberta with a dual degree in Kinesiology and Education.
The Board of Trustees would also like to congratulate the following people who were also put forward as Edwin Parr Award by their schools.
- Shaelynn Beach from Nelson Heights School
- Siobhan Stromquist from Ecole Plamondon School
Each school board in Alberta is eligible to nominate one outstanding first-year teacher for the Alberta School Boards’ Association’s Edwin Parr Award. A winner is selected from each Zone (NLPS is part of Zone 2/3 which selects two winners), and all six zone winners are recognized at the ASBA’s Fall General Meeting in November.