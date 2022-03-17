The RCMP is looking for help from business owners and homeowners with surveillance cameras in the City of Cold Lake.

March 16th saw RCMP asking local businesses to help fill out a voluntary video surveillance information form.

Cold Lake RCMP says this is an effort to keep the community safe and maximize the quality of investigations.

“Local businesses are asked to fill out a standardized information form provided by Cold Lake RCMP which will increase efficiency in obtaining video footage to solve crimes.“

All the local businesses will be forwarded a standardized form created by the Cold Lake RCMP General Investigations Section.

RCMP ask any business that did not receive the form to reach out to the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment e-mail and request the PFD.

Local residents with home surveillance are also encouraged to reach out and provide their information as well.

Inquiries regarding the RCMP surveillance information form can be sent to kcoldlake@rcp-grc.gc.ca.