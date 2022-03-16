Brian Jean has come out on top with the unofficial poll results.

Yesterday saw Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche electoral divisions go to the polls to vote between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

After the polls closed an unofficial count was completed seeing United Conservative Party candidate Brian Jean winning in a landslide.

Jean took home more than 63% of the votes with Ariana Mancini finishing second with around 18% of votes.

A total of 5,837 ballets were counted.

The official results will be announced on March 25th at 10:00 am.