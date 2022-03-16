Bill Driedger, Associate Superintendent, gave a covid-19 update during a regular board meeting saying there have been many changes to COVID restrictions in relation to schools since March 1.

Driedger stated that masks are no longer required and students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 are longer required to remain in cohorts.

Capacity limits have also been removed and physical distancing recommendations have been replaced with strategies to avoid crowding.

Driedger noted that the new Guidance for Schools (K-12) and School Buses now contain just a few requirements and many recommendations.

“NLPS schools will continue to focus on hand hygiene, cleaning, and ventilation. It is recommended that students and staff continue to screen for symptoms and follow the guidelines in the Alberta Health Daily Checklist. Isolation requirements are still in place for individuals who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.”

Driedger recommended that the Board reconsider its previous motion requiring schools to share information with families when positive cases are identified. With changes to testing availability and to COVID restrictions, very few individuals are reporting confirmed cases to schools. The Board will discuss this further at the next board meeting.