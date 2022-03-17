A woman was found dead on March 10th at a residence on Churchill Drive in Lac La Biche.

Officials responded and called Alberta RCMP Major Crimes to help with the investigation. The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old female from Lac La Biche.

An autopsy was completed at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on March 15th. The cause of death is pending test results.

The circumstances surrounding the death remains under investigation by the Lac La Biche RCMP along with the assistance of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

No further details can be provided at this time.