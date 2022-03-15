It is election day for every one of the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche electoral divisions.

The byelection polls will be open between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Every elector is assigned a polling location based on their ordinary place of residence and electors may only vote at their assigned polling location. To find your assigned polling location, visit www.elections.ab.ca and follow where do I vote.

If you are registered to vote at your current address, you do not need to show your identification to vote. If you need to update your registration, you will need to provide ID with your name and physical address.

An unofficial count will be done once the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

As counts are completed, results will be posted on the Elections Alberta’s website, under “Election Results”.

1,966 voters choose to vote early in the advance polls.

For more information about the provincial by-election, visit www.elections.ab.ca, call 1-877-422-VOTE (8683) or visit @ElectionsAB on social media.