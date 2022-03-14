Police were called to a couple of breaks and enters on March 5th, luckily no one was injured.

Around 4 AM residents of an apartment building were woken up to the sounds of someone kicking down their front door. After breaching into the apartment, the intruder tried to enter the couple’s bedroom.

The couple closed the bedroom door preventing the person from entering.

The couple says they were terrified upon waking up.

“We didn’t know what was happening, we just kept thinking to ourselves is this how we die. The whole situation went by in a flash and dragged on for eternity at the same time.”

The couple commented saying how it has been hard getting back to normal.

“Sleeping has been hard, you hear a noise, and suddenly you flashback to that moment thinking it is happening again. You underestimate how quickly someone can take away your sense of security.”

RCMP arrived and arrested the intoxicated 19-year-old male from Bonnyville and charged him with Breaking & Entering.

He is set to appear in court on April 5th.

Later in the day, Bonnyville RCMP was dispatched to an apartment where a man had broken into his apartment and stole multiple televisions, clothing, and food.

The 46-year-old male suspect was located where RCMP arrived on the scene and found the man attempting to return the victim’s belongings prior to police attending.

The male was arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering. He is set to appear in court on April 5th.