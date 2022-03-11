One person was found dead after a shooting with RCMP on Kehewin Cree Nation.

A news release says officers located the victim upon arrival, deceased.

The confrontation on March 9, between RCMP and a 22-year-old suspect on Kehewin Cree Nation during which officers discharged their service weapons is in relation to this investigation.

A 22-year-old suspect has been identified and is currently receiving medical treatment in an Edmonton area hospital.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the homicide investigation.

An autopsy will be scheduled in the near future.