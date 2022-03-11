Next school year, the current Cold Lake Middle School will become the new public Grade 7-9 school in Cold Lake.

The old school will transition from grades 4-8 to a grade 7-9 school.

Students from all areas of the city will go there before heading to Cold Lake High School for grades 10-12.

Students from Art Smith Aviation Academy, Cold Lake Middle School, and Nelson Heights Middle School have been working hard to build a new school community as the school changes its configuration.

The three schools were given an opportunity to suggest a new name for the school and choose Cold Lake Junior High.

NLPS Board Chair Karen Packard says the board was very impressed by the students’ presentation and the amount of work they have done

“Now we want to hear from community members about how they feel about the proposed name for the school.”

Under the division’s Administrative Procedure 546 – Naming New Facilities, a 30-day feedback process is required before the Board makes a final decision about renaming the school.

To gather the feedback needed, the Board has created a discussion forum on its Engage NLPS website. Anyone from Cold Lake can share their thoughts about the new name as it transitions.

The discussion forum will be open until April 5, 2022.

All feedback submitted will be reviewed by the Board before a final name is chosen.