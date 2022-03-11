Bonnyville RCMP responded to a complaint of a shooting on March 9th that resulted in a death on Kehewin Cree Nation.

Officials arrived outside a residence on Kehewin Cree Nation looking for a 22-year-old male suspect of the investigation into the shooting that resulted in a death.

When the suspect left the residence, a confrontation occurred where officers fired their service weapons.

RCMP officers administered first aid on scene with Emergency Medical Services providing assistance. The suspect was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital where he remains.

No officers sustained any injuries.

Bonnyville RCMP has contained the area and retained carriage of the investigation into the shooting that resulted in a death on Kehewin Cree Nation.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is attending the scene to initiate an investigation into the circumstances of the officer involved shooting.

The Alberta RCMP released a statement.

“The Alberta RCMP believes in processes that seek the facts and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable. This is why, as soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during this investigation.”

On top of ASIRT’s investigation, Alberta RCMP is conducting an internal review to father a full account of what took place during this incident. Everything from training, policy, police response and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review.

