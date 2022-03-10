A total of $10,103 dollars has been raised throughout the first-ever Dry February.

Dawn Weber, The Executive Director of the Bonnyville Health Foundation says this was a huge success.

“We are really pleased. We did not really have a goal or expectation, but this definitely exceeded the non-expectations we had.”

Weber says every dollar helps when it comes to improving healthcare. The money raised this year will be given to improve the following four programs:

Mental health initiatives

Improving seniors’ quality of care

Developing state of the art emergency care

Creating more inclusive healing components for ingenious health at our hospital

Weber says the massive success of Dry February has already got the Bonnyville Health Foundation talking about repeating the event next year.

“Our fundraising committee is going to meet and develop some new ways to run it next year. We are hoping to integrate an option to register as an individual or as a team.”

The Executive Director says all the feedback she has received has been positive.

“This has really opened up some conversations and even created some new relationships for the health foundation.”

Arthur Green from Lakeland Connect talked with Country 99 and said he was happy to partake in the challenge. Green said he doesn’t drink often but he encountered a couple of challenges during the month.

“Superbowl Sunday was a challenge but I managed to stay true to myself and didn’t break the challenge or my word. You can do anything you put your mind to, you just have to believe in yourself.”

Country 99 would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who donated and took up the pledge to raise money for local health care.

Anyone interested in participating next year is encouraged to ask to be added to the Bonnyville Health Foundation’s email list. Dawn Weber says it is the best way to stay on top of registering for next year.