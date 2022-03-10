A 78-year-old female motorist has passed away after an accident on an Alberta Highway.

Lac La Biche RCMP received a call for the collision on Township Road 660A near the entrance to Beaver Lake Cree Nation on March 8th.

Lac La Biche RCMP, Emergency Medical Services, and Lac La Biche Fire Services attended.

The 78-year-old female motorist from Beaver Lake Cree Nation was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased will not be released.

Another motorist, an adult male operating a second vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries that were treated in the hospital.

Lac La Biche RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist conducted an investigation and weather was determined to be a primary factor.