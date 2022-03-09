Youths will be able to receive their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines beginning on March 14 as long as they had their last dose a minimum of five months ago.

Albertans can book appointments at AHS clinics and participating pharmacies through the Alberta Vaccine Booking system. Albertans can also call 811 to book vaccination appointments with AHS.

The rate of severe outcomes for youth aged 12 to 17 remains low but the third dose has been shown to offer better protection against the Omicron variant.

Jason Copping the Minister of Health says the booster doses of vaccine are an excellent way to strengthen protection against severe outcomes from COVID-19.

“As restrictions on youth activities have ended and more normal school life resumes, I encourage parents and guardians to consider getting their children boosters based on their family’s individual circumstances.”

Youth under the age of 18 require permission from a parent or guardian – either in person at the appointment or by a signed consent form – to be vaccinated. Identification that shows a birthdate is also required for all vaccinations. An Alberta Health Care card is not required.

For more information on vaccines for children and youth, visit alberta.ca/vaccine.