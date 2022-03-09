Voters in the Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche area now have the option to vote in their by-election early through advance polls.

The advance poll locations are available from Tuesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 12, 2022. Election day is March 15, 2022.

To register to vote at an advance poll or on election day, people must provide authorized identification containing their name and shows a residential address.

A list of authorized identification can be found on the Elections Alberta website (click “Voters” and then “ID Required to Vote”).

Electors who are already registered to vote at their current residential address do not need to register again.

Anyone in the electoral division of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche who is over the age of 18 can vote. If anyone is unsure if they reside in the electoral division voters can use the “Where Do I Vote” tool on the Elections Alberta website.

The advanced poll locations and what times they are open:

Bold Center Community Hall: March 9-12 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Shell Place – Grand Ballroom C/D (East Entrance): March 9-12 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Anzac Recreation Centre: March 9 from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Conklin Multiplex: March 10 from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Janvier Municipal Office: March 11 from 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Kikino Community Hall: March 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Pakan Elementary and Junior High School: March 11 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Wandering River Senior Drop-In Centre: March 12 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

For more information about the provincial by-election, visit www.elections.ab.ca, call 1-877-422-VOTE (8683) or visit @ElectionsAB on social media.