The Bonnyville home team is trailing behind in round one of the playoff series 0-2.

Game one saw the Whitecourt Wolverines take it with authority 4-1 and then followed their performance by winning Saturday night’s game 5-3.

Game two was much closer for the Bonnyville boys but the team just could not crack Whitecourt’s goalie Carson Ironside.

The Pontiacs have been outshooting Whitecourt and have been more effective at capitalizing on power plays.

The next two games will take place on The Wolverine’s home ice at Scott Safety Centre. The Pontiacs need to pull a win in order to come back and play at RJ Lalonde Arena again.