Lac La Biche RCMP received a report of a hit and run in which a firearm was pointed by an occupant of the fleeing vehicle.

On March 2nd RCMP conducted a high-risk vehicle stop at a gas station in Beaver Lake Cree Nation. As a result of the vehicle stop, the 2 occupants were arrested and a rifle was seized.

No one involved was physically injured during the incident

Priscilla Noskiye of Lac La Biche is facing 5 charges including;

Unsafe storage of firearm

Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle

Refusal to comply with breath demand

Sean Kotash of Wabasca is facing 6 charges including;

Unsafe storage of firearm

Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle

Pointing a firearm

Noskiye and Kotash were held for a judicial hearing and were released. They are scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on April, 2022.