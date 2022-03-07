The Ukrainian Flag will be proudly flying at the Town of Bonnyville Administration Office in support of the people of Ukraine.

“It’s our show of love, support, and hope for all of those who are suffering today in the Ukraine.” said Father Peter Haugen with the Bonnyville District Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada during the flag raising ceremony. “We have to keep our hope that our Ukrainian land can see freedom and the civilian casualties, and the casualties of our soldiers will cease.”

Friday, March 4th marked Bonnyville’s flag raising ceremony where many elected officials, members of the Bonnyville District Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada, first responders, and the public gathered for a somber affair to show their solidarity for those impacted by the violence unfolding in Ukraine.

Town of Bonnyville Mayor Elisa Brosseau said she was glad to see everyone come together to raise the Ukrainian flag. “There are many first and second-generation Ukrainian citizens that live in and around the Town of Bonnyville, who are feeling firsthand the atrocities that are happening to their home country of Ukraine. We want to pray with you, and for you, and we are here for you in your great time of need.”

“Being from a community that was, in part, established on the hard work and dedication of the Ukrainian people, it is incumbent of us to come together to recognize them and to stand in solidarity with them.”

The flag will fly alongside Province of Alberta’s flag, The Canadian Flag, and Francophone Flag outside the Town Hall until the conflict has ended.

After the ceremony was finished, Mayor Elisa Brosseau commented how it touched her heart to see how many people came to show their support. “The ceremony went really well, I am extremely pleased with the turn out. We had many many elected officials and leaders from the community as well as many residents who came out. It really showed the significance of just bringing people together in a way they can show their support and just be together.”