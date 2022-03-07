During a high-risk traffic stop, Laine Solway-Martial along with three suspects were arrested in Cold Lake.

Lakeland RCMP Crime Reduction Unit arrested Laine Solway-Martial on outstanding warrants in relation to a carjacking that occurred in January 2022 in Kehewin Cree Nation. During the arrest a firearm and ammunition were located in the vehicle along with two prohibited weapons.

Laine Solway-Martial of Cold Lake, Shayleen Vicky Moyah of Fishing Lake, Timothy Allen Nolan of Elizabeth Metis Settlement, and Cody Benson Desjarlais of Elizabeth Metis Settlement have been charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of firearm in motor vehicle

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Laine Solway-Martial is additionally charged with:

Flight from police (x2)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (x2)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x2)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Fail to comply with release order condition (x7)

Weapons possession contrary to order (x3)

Drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway x 2 (Traffic Safety Act (TSA)

Display unauthorized licence plate on motor vehicle (TSA)

Cody Benson Desjarlais is additionally charged with:

Fail to comply with release order condition (x2)

Possession of a controlled substance

Laine Solway-Martial and Shayleen Moyah have been remanded into custody following a judicial hearing with a justice of the peace, both are scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on March 7, 2022. Cody Desjarlais and Timothy Nolan have been released with conditions following a judicial hearing with a justice of the peace and are scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on April 13, 2022.