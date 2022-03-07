Cold Lake is launching an engagement campaign to gather local feedback for a possible future aquatics centre at the Cold Lake Energy Centre.

This campaign will last through out the month of March and will have both in-person and virtual engagement opportunities.

Mayor Craig Copeland said prior to the 2021 municipal election, City Council announced it was moving forward with a new aquatics centre and allocated funding to begin the conceptual design development.

“Before we move forward and sign off on any plans, we want the people of Cold Lake to weigh in and tell us what they’d like to see, what they don’t want to see, and what types of features are important to them and their families in this new facility.”

The city has opened an online survey asking what amenities people would like to see and if the centre should host events such as swim competitions and school swimming lessons. The survey’s link can be found here and will be open until March 24th.

An in person booth will also be available at the Energy Centre where anyone can give their feedback and ask questions. The booth will be located in the main corridor on Monday, March 14 from 12 to 8 p.m.

“Residents have been telling us for years that a community aquatic centre is something they would very much like to have in Cold Lake; this is an opportunity to provide input on the features of this proposed facility which needs to be designed to serve the community for 30, 40, 50 years,” said Copeland. “We also need to recognize that this facility will not be cheap to build or operate and we will have to temper our own expectations. We want to make sure we get it right.”