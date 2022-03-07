A Glendon man is facing a charge of manslaughter after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital.

The initial report was made to RCMP on February 21st at approximately 8:15 p.m. Officials arrived at the hospital to investigate the incident and deemed the circumstances surrounding the sudden death to be suspicious. The investigation was then handed off to the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide when an autopsy was completed two days later.

After further investigation, Alberta RCMP arrested Blair David Johnson yesterday and charged him for manslaughter today.

Johnson was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court Tuesday.